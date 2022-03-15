Stronger Together could leave a diversity legacy that would define Leeds for years to come - Mark Casci

It is organised jointly by the city’s largest six law firms, namely Addleshaw Goddard, DLA Piper, Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons, Squire Patton Boggs and Walker Morris, as well as the ‘big four’ accountancy giants of Deloitte, KPMG, PwC and EY.

Normally, the firms are rivals, battling for the same high-value clients and entrepreneurs to use their services.

However, in a show of unity that I submit would be unlikely to have been seen outside of Yorkshire, they have elected to put aside their competitive instincts and come together on a crucial matter which is of paramount importance to both the sector and to society as a whole.

Stronger Together has been launched in Leeds

While there is always warm words on diversity, the application and reality all too often fails to match these sentiments.

With the pandemic now mercifully in the rear view mirror and business networking events now returning to our calendars, I am all too often struck by how little these events attracting senior leaders fail to match the communities in which they are based.

There is a matter of basic human fairness that is being let down here. The reality remains that women, particularly mothers, people of colour and lower income families, do not have the same access to opportunity as other parts of the region’s demographics.

This not only harms our society but our economy.

A recent study by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy found that the potential benefit to the UK economy from full representation of race alone across the labour market, was estimated to be £24bn a year, representing 1.3 per cent of GDP.

It is for all of the above that I must congratulate those firms who have come together to form Stronger Together.

The network aims to promote and encourage best practice across the sector and show that diverse and inclusive leadership is a true driver for change.

A cross-firm mentor programme has been established that seeks to share collective experiences of equality and diversity challenges, as well as approaches and ideas on how to overcome potential barriers.

Recruitment initiatives are also planned to engage with the local education network – particularly at school leaver level – showcasing the diverse range of career opportunities within professional services. An events and speaker programme will also be developed to increase awareness of career opportunities in the sector.

Blessed with a valued network of contacts, I knew that Stronger Together was being formed in the autumn. It has some first rate people as its founders.

As PwC’s private business partner Arif Ahmad says, this is the first time that these 10 firms have worked together on anything.

“I’m convinced that by working together on this topic, we will make a difference and am optimistic as to what we can achieve by sharing our stories, expertise and networks,” he said.

Similarly, Pervinder Kaur, head of Leeds office at Addleshaw Goddard highlights correctly that improving racial diversity, representation, progression and retention requires a different approach and for them all to work together, rather than in a series of well-intentioned but limited-in-scope silos.

“Having a succinct strategy around how to make racial diversity more effective has huge benefits for individuals, businesses and our collective success as a society,” she said.

As mentioned above, I am convinced this could only have happened in Yorkshire, a region that truly cares.

And let us not forget it comes after the region en masse denounced Yorkshire County Cricket Club for its appalling record on race, exposed so painfully by Azeem Rafiq.

The professional services sector in the Leeds City Region is second only to the capital in terms of its power and value.

If successful, this could make a real difference.

And what a legacy that could be.