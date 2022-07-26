Summer heatwave and alfresco dining helped lift food and drink sales at UK supermarkets in July

The latest figures released by NielsenIQ found that Total Till grocery sales surged by 4.4% in the four weeks ending 16 July, as shoppers returned to stores.

Data from NielsenIQ reveals that over the last four week period, sales at the grocery multiples increased by 2.7%, which is the highest growth since April 2021, when the country exited the first pandemic lockdown.

However, rising inflation caused volume sales to fall 4.1%, meaning shoppers are buying less food and drink than they did in 2021, according to the data.

The summer heatwave and alfresco dining help lift food and drink sales at UK supermarkets in July, according to new data.

A spokesman said: "With the summer heatwave encouraging shoppers to socialise and eat picnics outdoors, sales for fresh food and beverages increased, with highlights such as sandwiches (+24%), mineral water (+28%) and ice cream (+24%). Prepared salads (+18%) and prepared fruit (+14%)1 also benefited from the weather shifting consumer lifestyles.

"In terms of non-food products, sales increased for luggage (38%) and suncare (125%), with sales reaching £50m in the four week period. NielsenIQ data also shows a continued sales recovery in health and beauty products (+13%) as well as a rise in petfood and petcare products (+11.9%)."

Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ’s UK Head of Retailer and Business Insight, said: “Shopping around is now a key coping strategy for households, who are looking to save money. However, with the start of the summer heatwave, we’ve seen UK consumers shopping more often, which has led to a stronger trading period over the last four weeks.

"The improvement in top line sales growth is a combination of increases in inflation, but also some incremental spend due to the weather. But overall, volumes at UK supermarkets are down which is no surprise given that three quarters (75%) of households have noticed that their normal weekly grocery shop is costing more than it did six months ago, while 34%2 are cutting back on their grocery purchasing.”

Mr Watkins concluded: “The worrying pressure on sales volumes is expected to continue throughout the summer period and exacerbated due to the holidays, with more Brits travelling abroad than last year.