Sustainable living comes to Beverley with latest Lovell Development

Lovell has officially commenced construction on The Paddocks, an exciting £20 million mixed-tenure development in the desirable residential area of Molescroft, Beverley with Deputy Mayor and Consort, Councillor Alison Healy and Councillor Denis Healy in attendance.

This ambitious project will deliver 53 new homes and set a new benchmark for sustainable living in the area with it being entirely gas-free and featuring cutting-edge air-source heat pumps.

The Paddocks, located on the former site of Longcroft Lower School off Burton Road, represents the developers continued collaboration with East Riding Council. This partnership previously brought success with The Sycamores development in Kirk Ella. As with its predecessor, The Paddocks is set to transform a discontinued educational site into a vibrant, eco-conscious residential community.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, commented:

"We are thrilled to bring The Paddocks to the thriving community of Molescroft, building on our successful partnership with East Riding Council. This development represents a significant investment in Beverley, transforming a historic site into a vibrant, mixed-tenure community. By being entirely gas-free and incorporating air source heat pumps, The Paddocks not only provides quality homes but also sets a new standard for sustainable living in Yorkshire."

In a significant milestone for the area, The Paddocks will be one of the developer’s first gas-free housing developments in Yorkshire. Each home will feature air-source heat pumps, aligning with the UK's transition toward renewable energy solutions and sustainable living. This innovative approach ensures that the development is future-ready, offering residents both environmental and economic benefits.

The design of The Paddocks celebrates Beverley’s rich racing history, which dates back to the founding of Beverley Racecourse in 1690. With a blend of red and buff brick, silver pearl render, and grey and terracotta roof tiles, the homes at The Paddocks are thoughtfully crafted to reflect both the area's heritage and modern architectural standards.

The development will feature a diverse range of homes, from two-bedroom residences to four-bedroom executive homes, catering to a variety of buyers. Importantly, 25% of the homes will be allocated as affordable housing, further supporting the local community.

Construction on The Paddocks has begun, with the development slated for completion by Summer 2026.