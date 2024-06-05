Take a look inside Whitby's new Pescado Lounge following a huge transformation

Loungers has transformed a former Whitby restaurant with heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors alongside oversized vintage sofas and upholstered lounge chairs. A ‘shell grotto’ mural decorates the back bar.

The harbour site has some of the heaviest footfall in Whitby and was previously home to the Star Inn the Harbour which shut down in November 2022. The Michelin-listed restaurant closed after owners blamed the former Scarborough Council for a “lack of support” through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loungers UK applied for a premises licence for the prime piece of Whitby real estate earlier this year. It also runs a number of other Yorkshire venues, including the Marisco Lounge in Scarborough.

Loungers has opened Pescado Lounge in Whitby, creating around 30 new jobs. Picture: Victor De Jesus/UNP

In March it opened Vitello Lounge in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. The group transformed the former Banyan site on Brook Street to open its 217th Lounge site.

In recent years, the group has opened Lounges across England and Wales, which are mainly located in suburban high streets and small town centres.

Pescado Lounge includes an all-day menu, featuring tapas and salads, burgers and buttermilk fried chicken. There are separate vegan and gluten-free menus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loungers transformed the venue with heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors alongside oversized vintage sofas and upholstered lounge chairs. Picture: Victor De Jesus/UNP

The Whitby venue caters for families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offe as well as high chairs and baby-changing facilities.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to have opened Pescado Lounge in Whitby. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Pescado Lounge.”

Lounges was founded in 2002 by a trio of friends, Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop.