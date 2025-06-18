Teesside Gas Processing Plant earns prestigious global health and safety award from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents

Teesside Gas Processing Plant (TGPP) operated by px Group on behalf of North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), has received a prestigious RoSPA Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

TGPP won the Oil & Gas Sector Award for its health and safety performance throughout 2024. demonstrating its dedication to protecting lives, setting the benchmark for prestige and inspiring sector-wide admiration.

Now in its 69th year, and with almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, covering over seven million employees, the RoSPA Awards are the world’s largest health and safety awards programme, recognising those organisations and individuals who have set the highest standards in accident prevention.

Whether seeking non-competitive excellence recognition or entering for a competitive award across 20 industry sectors, each RoSPA Award entrant is assessed against rigorous criteria, making TGPP a world leader in shaping safer, healthier workplaces.

Teesside Gas Processing Plant's team with the prestigious RoSPA award

In order to share important learning and build on the strong health and safety foundations required to enter the RoSPA Awards, the award entry process can be used as reflective practice to contribute to continuing professional development (CPD).

Jack Door, Senior SHEQ Engineer at TGPP, who received the award at a ceremony in London this week, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication of every individual at Teesside Gas Processing Plant. Safety is not just a priority - it’s a core value that guides everything we do. Being recognised by RoSPA is an incredible honour and reflects our team’s relentless commitment to protecting people and maintaining the highest standards in the industry.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Growth Director, said: "Teesside Gas Processing Plant should be proud of the hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA Award, which honours those organisations that have achieved the highest standards in health and safety in the workplace.

"RoSPA regards TGPP as a strong example of the importance of making accident prevention central to any successful organisation, not just for the benefit of employees, customers and clients, but also society as a whole."