Ten of the most expensive houses for sale in Leeds right now

Are you in need of some real estate inspiration? Here are the most expensive houses for sale in Leeds.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:24 pm

According to Zoopla, the average price for property in Leeds is £243.25 this month, which is a rise of 1.39 per cent in the last three months since September 2021 and a rise of 0.20 per cent since a year ago.

However, the prices vary between less than £200,000 to more than £2,000,000.

Here are the most expensive houses for sale in Yorkshire’s largest city.

1. £2.95M - Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, LS17

This majestic seven bedroom house has five bathrooms, five reception rooms, a triple garage and a beautiful private garden. It is 3.9 miles away from the Burley Park and Headingley train stations.

2. £2M - Lake View, Lakeland Drive, Alwoodley, LS17

The four bedroom house also has four bathrooms and four reception rooms. The interior and exterior design of the house is modernised and it also includes its own spacious garden.

3. £1.9M - Greenways, Lakeland Crescent, Alwoodley, LS17

This detached house has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four reception rooms and a stunning landscaped garden. Lakeland Crescent is situated close to the Moortown amenities, Moor Allerton Centre, a Sainsbury’s and the David Lloyd leisure centre.

4. £1.7M - The Avenue, Harewood, LS17

The six bedroom detached house also has an en-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi and two more bathrooms. It also has three reception rooms and has views across the beautiful Harewood Estate. It is conveniently located between Leeds and Harrogate.

