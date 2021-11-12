But a chippy a bit more inland has been named as the best in the region at an awards event earlier this week.

JR’s Fish and Chips, on Boroughbridge Road, in Knaresborough won the best fish and chips in Yorkshire title at the England Business Awards dinner in Leeds.

Co-owner and director Nadia Ilia said: "We strongly believe that this is not only a big achievement for our business but for Knaresborough as well to have the best fish and chips in Yorkshire here.

“We are family-run business servicing Knaresborough and the surrounding area for over 10 years. We strongly believe that quality counts in every single aspect of our job.

“We only use the freshest ingredients, all local produce and our fish is sustainable and MSC certified.”

John, cc-owner and master chef, has over 20 years experience in the catering industry and to further enhance his knowledge in the industry, he has also completed the National Federation of Fish Fryers Training Academy in Leeds.

Besides the Best Fish and Chips in Yorkshire Award, JR’s, which also has a shop in Normanton, is honorary member of and has been recognised as a Purveyor of the Proper Chip, awarded by the Proper Chip Association Society.