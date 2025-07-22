The Daffodil Hotel & Spa welcomes back former general manager as it announces weddings are back on the menu

The Daffodil Hotel & Spa, located on the shore of Grasmere Lake in the heart of the Lake District, is set to begin a new chapter as it appoints a familiar General Manager and launches its brand-new wedding offering.

Andrew MacKay has returned to his role as General Manager of the four-star hotel, where he previously held the title a decade ago. A well-known face within the local community, as well as knowing the property inside out, he plans to “breathe life” into the hotel and its new wedding experiences.

The new General Manager brings a wealth of experience from some of the best country house hotels in Cumbria and Yorkshire, such as The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Linthwaite House, The Samling and Swinton Park Estate.

The hotel, which is now part of the Crerar Hotels Collection, is also relaunching its wedding offering, giving engaged couples the opportunity to get married on the stunning shores of Grasmere.

The Daffodil Hotel & Spa will cater for intimate gatherings to the most lavish of ceremonies for up to 150 guests with an additional 50 guests at the evening reception, ideal for those looking for a contemporary yet luxe venue for their big day.

While the location has everything couples might be looking for in a wedding venue, especially in regard to iconic photography, as it offers a spectacular backdrop of natural beauty as well as the tranquil waters of the lake.

Andrew, MacKay, newly appointed General Manager at The Daffodil Hotel & Spa, said: “Returning to The Daffodil Hotel & Spa is a pleasure. I have very fond memories of this hotel and I’m delighted to be back at the helm of this well-known property.

“It’s an exciting time as we look towards welcoming couples back to tie the knot in this picture-perfect location, which was once a very popular wedding destination for those looking to get married in the Lake District.

“We’re also proud to be part of Crerar Hotels, which is a collection of four- and five-star hotels and inns in Scotland and the Lake District. The hotel group is committed to developing the hotel and its offering by repositioning and investing, especially in our new wedding services.

“I’m looking forward to breathing new life into the wedding experiences and the hotel itself. There is a great team in place here, and guests will receive excellent hospitality no matter if they’re staying for a wedding, spa break or family staycation.”

The Daffodil Hotel & Spa, located just a short drive from Ambleside in the heart of the Lake District, features a popular lakeside terrace and spa, including a thermal pool, sauna, steam room, and TEMPLESPA products and treatments.

