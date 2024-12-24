The Escapologist shortlisted for Yorkshire Business of the Year Award

The business behind the escape rooms and cocktail bars found in Xscape and White Rose has been shortlisted for TheBusinessDesk.com Yorkshire Business of the Year Awards.

These awards highlight the dedication, creativity, and achievements of businesses across the region, and being named a finalist is a testament to The Escapologist's incredible journey so far.

The Escapologist has built a reputation for offering unique and unforgettable experiences, and creating spaces where families, friends, and teams can connect.

Co-founders Ellie and Olly McClaren credit their passionate team and loyal customers for helping The Escapologist reach this milestone. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's creativity and commitment," they shared. "It's also thanks to the enthusiasm, feedback, and continued support of our customers, who inspire us to keep innovating."

The Escapologist's success story reflects years of hard work and a mission to deliver exceptional entertainment. Despite their growing acclaim, the team remains committed to pushing boundaries and enhancing the customer experience.

Yorkshire is home to a vibrant community of thriving businesses, and The Escapologist is honoured to be among such outstanding company. As the owners prepare to present to the judging panel, their focus remains on delighting guests and creating lasting memories for all who walk through their doors.

The full shortlist of nominees for the awards can be found on TheBusinessDesk.com.