The full shortlist for the 2019 Excellence in Business Awards

The shortlist for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards is finally here.
From corporate giants to the most impressive and high growth of start-ups, the very best of Yorkshire’s cutting edge business community is represented in all its glory.
Among those leading the way were Sewtec, Wren Kitchens, CPP Group and Essential Healthcare who all garnered shortlistings in more than one category.
The shortlist was drawn up after a marathon judging session at The Yorkshire Post’s head office in Leeds.
All the companies to have made the grade will now go though to the big event held at the Emerald Stadium Headingley on Wednesday November 6.
Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “My fellow judges and I found this year’s shortlisting process harder than ever but we believe that this year’s list of companies going forth to the big event to be the best in class in each category.
“The standard was truly humbling and, as ever, we came across excellence at every level.
“In an age when so much economic news is concerning and worrying, it is more important than ever that we remind ourselves what an agile, innovative, pioneering and top quality business community we have here in Yorkshire and these awards will do just that.
“I want to place on record my thanks to the judging panel for their expertise.
“We now go forward to the big night in November which already looks like it is going to be one to remember.
“We will have more announcements in the coming weeks and some surprises on the night in question too.
“Congratulations to all of the companies involved and good luck for November 6.”
Read more: All today's Yorkshire business stories.
This year’s full shortlist is as follows:
Companies turning over £50m
CPP Group
Wren Kitchens
Hermes
Companies turning over £10m-£50m - sponsored by Grant Thronton
The Skills Network
Sewtec
Bluetree Group
Integra Buildings
Smith Brothers
Companies Turning over £10m - sponsored by Yorkshire Bank
Better You
Meesons AI
Smart Search
Castle Group
Forge Recycling
Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by LDC
Thomas Owens - Essential Healthcare
Kames Kinsella Adam Carnell - Bluetree Group
Anna Watson - Data Shed
Apprenticeship Award
Forge Recycling
IVS Materials
Fives Landis
Business Leader of the Year
Mark Cook - Sewtec
Richard Stubbs - Yorkshire and Humber Academic Health Science Network
Colin Brown - SDH Project Service
Commercial Development of the Year
The Grand York
Thorpe Park
Integra Buildings
Exporter of the Year - sponsored by Associated British Ports
Constant Power Solutions
Sound Leisure
Polyglobal
Read more: The Box Tree placed up for sale
Innovation Award - sponsored by Open Reach
Smart Search
Essential Healthcare
CPP
Manufacturer of the Year
Pernite
Sewtec
Airedale
Social Mobility Award
Mansfield Pollard
Thrive
YAFTA
Outstanding Employer - sponsored by Spaces
Charlton Morris
Castle Group
Wren Kitchens
Technology and Digital - sponsored by City Fibre
The Skills Network
Hermes
Synap
Simple Usability
Young Business of the Year - sponsored by LNER
EthOss Regeneration
Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
In Part
Community Award
Cooper King Distillery
Sovereign Healthcare
Howarths
Northern Gas Networks
Turnaround Award
To be announced
All the companies to have made the grade will now go though to the big event held at the Emerald Stadium Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday November 6.
This year’s event will be hosted by Channel 4 news presenter Cathy Newman.
The juidging panel for this year’s event consisted of; Jonathan Byrne - business banking distribution director at CYBG, Mark Casci - YP Business Editor, Jon Garner - head of region for
Yorkshire and North East at LDC, Juliette Healey - agent at the Bank Of England and Dan Rosinke - partner at Grant Thornton.
Tickets are available from http://yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk/