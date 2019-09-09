The full shortlist for the 2019 Excellence in Business Awards

Have your say

The shortlist for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards is finally here.

From corporate giants to the most impressive and high growth of start-ups, the very best of Yorkshire’s cutting edge business community is represented in all its glory.

Back row - Jonathan Byrne, Business Banking Distribution Director, CYBG, Mark Casci, Business Editor, Yorkshire Post, Jon Garner, Head of Region for Yorkshire and North East, LDC'Front row - Juliette Healey, Agent, Bank Of England Dan Rosinke, Partner, Grant Thornton

Among those leading the way were Sewtec, Wren Kitchens, CPP Group and Essential Healthcare who all garnered shortlistings in more than one category.

The shortlist was drawn up after a marathon judging session at The Yorkshire Post’s head office in Leeds.

All the companies to have made the grade will now go though to the big event held at the Emerald Stadium Headingley on Wednesday November 6.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “My fellow judges and I found this year’s shortlisting process harder than ever but we believe that this year’s list of companies going forth to the big event to be the best in class in each category.

“The standard was truly humbling and, as ever, we came across excellence at every level.

“In an age when so much economic news is concerning and worrying, it is more important than ever that we remind ourselves what an agile, innovative, pioneering and top quality business community we have here in Yorkshire and these awards will do just that.

“I want to place on record my thanks to the judging panel for their expertise.

“We now go forward to the big night in November which already looks like it is going to be one to remember.

“We will have more announcements in the coming weeks and some surprises on the night in question too.

“Congratulations to all of the companies involved and good luck for November 6.”

This year’s full shortlist is as follows:

Companies turning over £50m

CPP Group

Wren Kitchens

Hermes

Companies turning over £10m-£50m - sponsored by Grant Thronton

The Skills Network

Sewtec

Bluetree Group

Integra Buildings

Companies Turning over £10m - sponsored by Yorkshire Bank

Better You

Meesons AI

Smart Search

Castle Group

Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by LDC

Thomas Owens - Essential Healthcare

Kames Kinsella Adam Carnell - Bluetree Group

Apprenticeship Award

Forge Recycling

IVS Materials

Fives Landis

Business Leader of the Year

Mark Cook - Sewtec

Richard Stubbs - Yorkshire and Humber Academic Health Science Network

Colin Brown - SDH Project Service

Commercial Development of the Year

The Grand York

Thorpe Park

Integra Buildings

Exporter of the Year - sponsored by Associated British Ports

Constant Power Solutions

Sound Leisure

Polyglobal

Innovation Award - sponsored by Open Reach

Smart Search

Essential Healthcare

Manufacturer of the Year

Pernite

Sewtec

Airedale

Social Mobility Award

Mansfield Pollard

Thrive

YAFTA

Outstanding Employer - sponsored by Spaces

Charlton Morris

Castle Group

Wren Kitchens

Technology and Digital - sponsored by City Fibre

The Skills Network

Hermes

Synap

Young Business of the Year - sponsored by LNER

EthOss Regeneration

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

In Part

Community Award

Cooper King Distillery

Sovereign Healthcare

Howarths

Northern Gas Networks

Turnaround Award

To be announced

This year’s event will be hosted by Channel 4 news presenter Cathy Newman.

The juidging panel for this year’s event consisted of; Jonathan Byrne - business banking distribution director at CYBG, Mark Casci - YP Business Editor, Jon Garner - head of region for

Yorkshire and North East at LDC, Juliette Healey - agent at the Bank Of England and Dan Rosinke - partner at Grant Thornton.

Tickets are available from http://yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk/