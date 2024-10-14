The popular community pub, The Ship, Scarborough, has reopened after an elaborate six-figure renovation with upgrades including a new pool table and dartboard.

The Ship, located at the heart of Scarborough, closed at the beginning of September 2024 amid extensive refurbishment with the community pub significantly upgrading its facilities.

The pub is located on Falsgrave Road and it has undergone a full makeover with modern decor and full refurbishments to both rooms within The Ship.

Following the renovation, the pub will now operate on the new opening times of 11am until 11pm from Sunday to Thursday while staying open until midnight on Friday and Saturday for those wanting to celebrate the weekend in style.

The Ship, Scarborough. (Pic credit: Google)

The new appearance is expected to offer a cosier pub experience for locals, with guests able to enjoy a more contemporary pub experience, while drinking one of The Ship’s selection of drinks.

On the outside, the popular beer garden is set to be upgraded with the addition of a new outdoor bar and will see the garden expand in size and provide the best outdoor drinking experience in the area.

The renovations has also meant The Ship will now have major sports channels with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, meaning sports fans can enjoy every second of the action, with a new range of HD TV screens bolstering the sport viewing experience even further.

The Ship is also the new home of pub sports in Scarborough with a new pool table accompanying a new dartboard area where locals can discover their inner Luke Littler.

Pets are welcome throughout the pub, with the community pub being a popular spot for dog walkers with the popular Falsgrave Park just a short walk away.

The Ship also includes a selection of beers, ciders and wine. However, the pub also has an extensive offering of no and low alcohol drinks, ensuring all guests are accommodated to.

It will also see a weekend full of entertainment with a variety of live music, street performances, and free giveaways. The weekly schedule will provide guests with a versatile entertainment experience including Motown Mondays, Tombola Tuesday as well as Wednesday Quiz Nights.

There will also be Ska and Soul Sundays and Saturday night’s Jukebox Party which will provide the party to your big night out.

Operator of The Ship, Charlotte Cooper, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back locals to our new look pub! Reopening as a Craft Union marks an exciting new chapter for us.

“We believe the refurbishments have not only enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, which at the heart of our thoughts during the investment.