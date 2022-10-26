The stats that show four-day working weeks are the future of business - Martin Ackroyd

Six months ago, at Accu, we introduced a permanent four-day week to all our 100 staff with no reduction in pay or obligation for staff to make the hours up.

We decided to do so after a four-day week had proven to work well for myself and my co-founder Antony Kitson, for over two years.

In the six months since, we’ve experienced a major boost in productivity, job applications, turnover, and orders from customers.

Martin Ackroyd shares his reflections on four-day working weeks.

From April to July, we created 20 new jobs – a 25 per cent increase in our overall headcount.

The number of applications per role has skyrocketed.

One role, which previously got 40 applications, subsequently got 200 – a 400 per cent increase.

Similar numbers are being experienced across all vacancies.

Simultaneously, productivity is up, as the time it takes to respond to customer enquiries has improved by 46 per cent.

Order numbers and average values have increased by 15 per cent, boosting turnover by 10 per cent (quarter-on-quarter), meaning we’re on track to hit £12m+ turnover this year.

Retaining and hiring the very best talent is at the core of our growth strategy.

A rewarding job is no longer only reflected in your annual salary, it’s all about creating a great employee experience, that extends beyond the traditional 9-5, five days a week.

Giving people more personal time to enjoy the things they love has increased motivation, decreased the risk of burnout and has driven a renewed sense of purpose in our mission to help our customers build a better tomorrow.

As a result, we’re more productive and creative than ever before.

Some staff have used their new spare time to pursue personal interests, such as home renovation and the arts, whilst others have used it to spend more time with their family or save on childcare costs.

The longer weekends are very well received.

With a longer break, it provides people with freedom.

In general, everyone feels more chilled, upbeat, happy, and refreshed.

We are far from the only firm to see the benefits.

Last month, the BBC reported that of 70 firms taking part in a trial of four-day working weeks, data showed that productivity levels had been maintained or improved at a majority of the companies.

Around 86 per cent of those participating said they intended to keep the four-day week policy going at their organisations after the trial ends.

Joe O'Connor, chief executive of 4 Week Global, which is running the scheme across a number of countries, said: "We are learning that for many it is a fairly smooth transition and for some there are some understandable hurdles - especially among those which have comparatively fixed or inflexible practices, systems, or cultures which date back well into the last century."

In terms of our own experience, we have seen a benefit across all areas – it was a sound business decision. I believe that any firm that wishes to boost recruitment and retention should seriously consider it.