Lead contractor, Radcliffe Construction, is due to start work at the gastropub in Shelley, near Huddersfield, imminently. It will carry out an extensive programme of works to the entire building, including a complete kitchen rebuild, in a bid to bring the restaurant back to its former glory.

Owner, Tom Truelove, and wife, Lauren, have also announced plans for eight redesigned bedrooms, new interior schemes, and an update to the restaurant’s Oyster Bar.

Tom and Lauren Truelove, owners of the Three Acres in Shelley, near Huddersfield.

Mr Truelove said: “There’s been a lot happening since the fire on Boxing Day, and every spare moment has been dedicated to making decisions and creating plans to welcome guests back to the Acres.

“However, when one chapter ends, another exciting one can begin – and myself, Lauren and the team here are excited to share a glimpse into what we’ve been working on over the past few months.”

The couple said the restaurant, which has been owned by the same family since 1968, is likely to re-open in the first quarter of 2025.

Mr Truelove added: “Rushing would mean compromising, and that’s just not something we’re willing to do as a family-run business with a heritage of more than 56 years delivering exceptional hospitality.