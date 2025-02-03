The Windmill Inn, Linton: ‘Gorgeous’ pub nestled in Yorkshire closes after 460 years of business

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 22:38 BST
The historic Yorkshire pub The Windmill Inn near Wetherby has closed after 460 years in business.

The Windmill Inn dates back to 1564 and has adapted to the times over centuries while maintaining its historic integrity and a pillar of the local community.

It is located in the heart of the Yorkshire village of Linton and has developed from a traditional village pub to a destination for quality food, real ales, and warm hospitality.

Maintaining its charm and authenticity has made it a draw for visitors and loved by local diners.

The Windmill Inn, Linton. (Pic credit: Google)
The Windmill Inn, Linton. (Pic credit: Google)

The stone floors are the original and so are the beams that have witnessed centuries of social gatherings.

The head chef was culinary master Craig Gallimore, with more than 35 years of experience and his passion for food was inspired by his Italian roots.

He is a third-generation chef who has worked in kitchens across the world, from Michelin-starred restaurants to luxury hotels.

His career journey started at Westminster Catering College, the same school where Jamie Oliver attended, and has since earned numerous accolades, including Rosettes and Michelin awards.

The pub has now closed after 460 years. A spokesperson for Star Pubs said: “The Windmill was leased to an independent operator to run as their own business.

“Regrettably they have closed the pub and decided to cease trading. We are working to get it reopened as quickly as possible and are delighted with the level of interest we have had already from experienced operators.

“It's a gorgeous pub in a lovely village. Anyone interested in taking it forward should contact Star Pubs on 08085 949596.”

