The historic Yorkshire pub The Windmill Inn near Wetherby has closed after 460 years in business.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Windmill Inn dates back to 1564 and has adapted to the times over centuries while maintaining its historic integrity and a pillar of the local community.

It is located in the heart of the Yorkshire village of Linton and has developed from a traditional village pub to a destination for quality food, real ales, and warm hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintaining its charm and authenticity has made it a draw for visitors and loved by local diners.

The Windmill Inn, Linton. (Pic credit: Google)

The stone floors are the original and so are the beams that have witnessed centuries of social gatherings.

The head chef was culinary master Craig Gallimore, with more than 35 years of experience and his passion for food was inspired by his Italian roots.

He is a third-generation chef who has worked in kitchens across the world, from Michelin-starred restaurants to luxury hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career journey started at Westminster Catering College, the same school where Jamie Oliver attended, and has since earned numerous accolades, including Rosettes and Michelin awards.

The pub has now closed after 460 years. A spokesperson for Star Pubs said: “The Windmill was leased to an independent operator to run as their own business.

“Regrettably they have closed the pub and decided to cease trading. We are working to get it reopened as quickly as possible and are delighted with the level of interest we have had already from experienced operators.