Clarion has over 22 years of experience providing NRCPD-registered sign language interpreters across a number of sectors such as, legal, health and education settings whilst Leeds-headquartered thebigword has provided interpreting services to governments and some of the largest public sector organisations in the UK over the last 40 years.

Thebigword Group said all of its clients and sign language interpreters would see continuity following the acquisition.

It added that there would be no changes in the operations or delivery of services and that both thebigword and Clarion were committed to providing uninterrupted, exceptional service.

Joshua Gould, chief executive of thebigword Group

Clarion will continue to operate as a standalone unit with leadership within thebigword Group, maintaining its brand and specialist focus on British Sign Language (BSL) services.

The management team, led by Samantha Turner, will continue to drive Clarion’s mission forward.

Ms Turner, managing director of Clarion, said: “This is a momentous occasion for everyone at Clarion. Joining forces with thebigword Group opens up a world of opportunities for innovation and growth.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to the BSL community, and I am thrilled to lead Clarion into this exciting new chapter.”

Joshua Gould, chief executive of thebigword Group, added: “The acquisition of Clarion is a key milestone in our mission to break down language barriers around the world.