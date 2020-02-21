This is why the Ilkley branch of Booths will have a starring role in Sally Wainwright's Last Tango in Halifax

The family-owned grocer and wine merchant Booths will make a guest appearance in Sally Wainwright's drama, Last Tango in Halifax, which will be broadcast on Sunday.

The Bafta award winning series follows two widowed pensioners, Alan and Celia, played by Sir Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid, as they rekindle a childhood romance

In the drama, Alan, takes on a new job at a local upmarket supermarket.

Location manager Jonathan Davies said Ms Wainwright was keen to film at Booths in Ilkley.

A spokesman said: "Booths takes pride in a family ethos and has long been the champion and employer of older workers, 467 employees are over the age of 60, an impressive 16 per cent of the nearly 3,000 strong workforce."

Store manager Rachel Costello said, “Booths is a family business and that ethos extends to our workforce. Booths is very much a multi-generational employer. I think this story line will resonate with quite a lot of colleagues and customers. Our colleagues really benefit from being an inter generational workforce, working as a team gives life a bit of purpose at whatever age.”

“We had a great time helping out with the filming and I loved seeing Sir Derek working behind a till at Booths. He really looked the part, we’d definitely hire him, I’ve heard he’s a fan of pork pies, so we might have a position for him at the counters.”

Booths donated its location fee to accommodate the filming of Last Tango in Halifax to charity.