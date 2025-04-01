Three Yorkshire businesses named finalists in VisitEngland Awards for Excellence

Three Yorkshire businesses have been named as finalists in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

On Tuesday (Apr 1), VisitEngland announced the finalists who will go forward to the tourism industry’s national Awards for Excellence.

The 52 finalists, selected following a rigorous judging process by handpicked tourism industry experts, go on to compete in 16 core categories at the national awards in June.

Fi Wilson is pictured with the Highland cow calfs at Dumble Farm, Arram, Beverley.

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence have been championing the best in England’s tourism industry for more than three decades and celebrate quality, innovation, best practice and exceptional customer service.

The awards' categories range from ‘B&B and Guest House of the Year’ and ‘Experience of the Year’ to ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’ and ‘Large and Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’.

In addition to the 16 core categories, two special awards are also being presented including a ‘Travel Content Award’ and the ‘Tourism Superstar Award’.

Among the finalists, three Yorkshire businesses have made the list.

Cow Cuddling at Dumble Farm, in East Riding, and The Wizard Walk of York, North Yorkshire are both finalists for the Experience of the Year award.

The Sandburn Hall Hotel at Flaxton, near York, with triple height, green oak framed entrance, inspired by an episode of Grand Designs

Sandburn Hall is a finalist in Large Hotel of the Year.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “England’s tourism industry has good reason to celebrate. As the finalists demonstrate, businesses across every region provide outstanding customer service along with high quality experiences while constantly innovating to find new ways to give more to visitors and the communities they serve.

“The applications to this year’s awards and the list of finalists are a testament to the range of first-class products on offer to both domestic and international visitors. I congratulate all the finalists who are already winners, and I wish them the very best of luck.”

This year’s awards worked in collaboration with 21 local competitions from across England with winners automatically put forward for the national awards.

Winners will be announced at the national awards ceremony, held at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on 4 June.

VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025 finalists:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award:

Eureka! Science + Discovery, Merseyside

Marsham Court Hotel, Dorset

The Courtyard Trust Limited, Herefordshire

B&B and Guest House of the Year:

Abbots Grange Manor House, Worcestershire

Boscastle House, Cornwall

Sunnyside Guest House Southport, Merseyside

Business Events Venue of the Year:

Jodrell Bank Centre for Engagement, Cheshire

Keele University Events and Conferencing, Staffordshire

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Tyne & Wear

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year:

Hippersons Boatyard, Suffolk

Mendip Basecamp, Somerset

Polmanter Touring Park, Cornwall

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages:

Battlesteads, Northumberland

Sunnyside Guest House Southport, Merseyside

The Quiet Site, Cumbria

Experience of the Year:

Cow Cuddling, Dumble Farm, East Riding of Yorkshire

Introduction to Sailing, Mylor Sailing School, Cornwall

The Wizard Walk of York, North Yorkshire

International Tourism Award:

St Mary's Guildhall, West Midlands

The Beatles Story, Merseyside

World of Wedgwood, Staffordshire

Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Ecclesiastical:

Mallory Court Hotel & Spa, Warwickshire

Sandburn Hall, North Yorkshire

Titanic Hotel Liverpool, Merseyside

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by Raw Charging Network Ltd:

Black Country Living Museum, West Midlands

Liverpool Football Club Tours & Experiences, Merseyside

National Space Centre, Leicestershire

New Tourism Business of the Year:

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Northumberland

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Lancashire

Eureka! Science + Discovery, Merseyside

Pub of the Year:

The Blind Bull, Derbyshire

The Farmers Arms, Devon

The Griffin Inn, Leicestershire

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages:

Trevase Cottages, Herefordshire

Treworgey Cottages, Cornwall

Wolf Wood Treehouses, Devon

Small Hotel of the Year:

Seaham Hall, County Durham

Summer Lodge Hotel, Dorset

The Montagu Arms Hotel, Hampshire

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year:

King Richard III Visitor Centre, Leicestershire

No.1 Royal Crescent, Somerset

Sculpture by the Lakes, Dorset

Taste of England Award:

Searcys at The Pump Room, Somerset

The Cavendish Hotel, Derbyshire

The Riverside at Aymestrey, Herefordshire

Unsung Hero Award: