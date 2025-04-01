Three Yorkshire businesses named finalists in VisitEngland Awards for Excellence
On Tuesday (Apr 1), VisitEngland announced the finalists who will go forward to the tourism industry’s national Awards for Excellence.
The 52 finalists, selected following a rigorous judging process by handpicked tourism industry experts, go on to compete in 16 core categories at the national awards in June.
The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence have been championing the best in England’s tourism industry for more than three decades and celebrate quality, innovation, best practice and exceptional customer service.
The awards' categories range from ‘B&B and Guest House of the Year’ and ‘Experience of the Year’ to ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’ and ‘Large and Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’.
In addition to the 16 core categories, two special awards are also being presented including a ‘Travel Content Award’ and the ‘Tourism Superstar Award’.
Among the finalists, three Yorkshire businesses have made the list.
Cow Cuddling at Dumble Farm, in East Riding, and The Wizard Walk of York, North Yorkshire are both finalists for the Experience of the Year award.
Sandburn Hall is a finalist in Large Hotel of the Year.
VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “England’s tourism industry has good reason to celebrate. As the finalists demonstrate, businesses across every region provide outstanding customer service along with high quality experiences while constantly innovating to find new ways to give more to visitors and the communities they serve.
“The applications to this year’s awards and the list of finalists are a testament to the range of first-class products on offer to both domestic and international visitors. I congratulate all the finalists who are already winners, and I wish them the very best of luck.”
This year’s awards worked in collaboration with 21 local competitions from across England with winners automatically put forward for the national awards.
Winners will be announced at the national awards ceremony, held at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on 4 June.
VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025 finalists:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award:
- Eureka! Science + Discovery, Merseyside
- Marsham Court Hotel, Dorset
- The Courtyard Trust Limited, Herefordshire
B&B and Guest House of the Year:
- Abbots Grange Manor House, Worcestershire
- Boscastle House, Cornwall
- Sunnyside Guest House Southport, Merseyside
Business Events Venue of the Year:
- Jodrell Bank Centre for Engagement, Cheshire
- Keele University Events and Conferencing, Staffordshire
- The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Tyne & Wear
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year:
- Hippersons Boatyard, Suffolk
- Mendip Basecamp, Somerset
- Polmanter Touring Park, Cornwall
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages:
- Battlesteads, Northumberland
- Sunnyside Guest House Southport, Merseyside
- The Quiet Site, Cumbria
Experience of the Year:
- Cow Cuddling, Dumble Farm, East Riding of Yorkshire
- Introduction to Sailing, Mylor Sailing School, Cornwall
- The Wizard Walk of York, North Yorkshire
International Tourism Award:
- St Mary's Guildhall, West Midlands
- The Beatles Story, Merseyside
- World of Wedgwood, Staffordshire
Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Ecclesiastical:
- Mallory Court Hotel & Spa, Warwickshire
- Sandburn Hall, North Yorkshire
- Titanic Hotel Liverpool, Merseyside
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by Raw Charging Network Ltd:
- Black Country Living Museum, West Midlands
- Liverpool Football Club Tours & Experiences, Merseyside
- National Space Centre, Leicestershire
New Tourism Business of the Year:
- Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Northumberland
- Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Lancashire
- Eureka! Science + Discovery, Merseyside
Pub of the Year:
- The Blind Bull, Derbyshire
- The Farmers Arms, Devon
- The Griffin Inn, Leicestershire
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages:
- Trevase Cottages, Herefordshire
- Treworgey Cottages, Cornwall
- Wolf Wood Treehouses, Devon
Small Hotel of the Year:
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year:
- King Richard III Visitor Centre, Leicestershire
- No.1 Royal Crescent, Somerset
- Sculpture by the Lakes, Dorset
Taste of England Award:
- Searcys at The Pump Room, Somerset
- The Cavendish Hotel, Derbyshire
- The Riverside at Aymestrey, Herefordshire
Unsung Hero Award:
- Andrew Hurley, Avoncroft Museum, Worcestershire
- Hannah Clapp, Muncaster Castle, Cumbria
- Caitlin Brown, The Escape Key, Tyne & Wear
