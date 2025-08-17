A Yorkshire food company has been given the green light to build a new factory that will create hundreds of new jobs and lead to millions of pounds of local investment.

Tiffin Sandwiches will build a new 50,000 square foot factory next to its existing base on Commondale Way, near the M606, after the company’s ambitious new plan was approved by Bradford Council.

And the company has also announced that it has purchased another Bradford sandwich company – Love Bites.

Tiffin is one of the country’s largest independent, food-to-go manufacturers, with over 20 years’ experience in large scale food manufacturing and distribution.

Tiffin Sandwiches' Luke Tetley

Last summer the company applied for permission to build a new factory and office space next to its current headquarters. It would be an investment of up to £10m, and could create around 400 jobs.

The plans are for a site currently used as a lorry park, and will include environmentally freiendly measures such as solar panels and renewable energy.

Approving the development, planning officers said: “The proposal is considered to represent a sustainable form of development which would provide economic development and employment opportunities within the district, whilst not resulting in a substantial adverse impact on the local environment.”

A spokesman for Tiffin told the Telegraph & Argus: “This expansion reflects our commitment to bolstering the local economy, with significant investments in infrastructure, advanced machinery, and sustainable practices.

“The new factory is set to create and secure numerous local jobs, providing opportunities for professional growth and development while fostering relationships with local suppliers. Our investment not only strengthens our operations but also boosts the Bradford economy, empowering the community as a whole.

“In a strategic move to enhance our product offerings, we are also thrilled to share the acquisition of Love Bites, a beloved local sandwich manufacturer.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Richard and Gill Smith for their dedication in building Love Bites over the past 35 years. Their passion and commitment have created a strong foundation, and we are pleased to announce that Richard will continue to play a key role within the business, utilising his extensive industry experience to guide the future of Love Bites.

