Independent Leeds store, Trade Me In, has announced it will permanently close its doors in May after eight years trading.

On Monday (Mar 31), Trade Me In, in St Johns Centre in Leeds, shared the news the business would cease trading on May 31.

The store, which opened in 2016 and specialised in second-hand and retro video games, shared the news in a statement on social media.

"As much as we'd love to say this is an April Fools, we're sad to be announcing that Trade Me In will be closing 31st May 2025," the post said.

In a heartfelt message addressed to customers and colleagues, the team expressed their gratitude while reflecting on the significance of supporting independent businesses in the current economic climate.

They said: “Never thought this day would come tbh, thought we’d be selling out 50ps until we were old and grey but you know what they say – all good things must come to an end.”

While no specific reason was given for the closure, the message highlighted the increasing pressure on small businesses and urged consumers to support local independent shops.

"Though it’s undeniably sad to see TMI come to an end, it’s important to remember the significance of shopping at small businesses.

“Soon the high street will be filled with nothing but big companies; so support your local coffee house, support your indie markets, support your small businesses because they’re all struggling right now."

The post also paid tribute to several other independent businesses in Leeds, including Chilli Shop, Console Portal, Crash Records, Games Temple, among other.

The message concluded with thanks to both staff and customers.

They said: “I want to take a moment to sincerely thank each one of you (past and present) for being here... No matter where we end up I know I’ve made friends for life. TMI family forever."

"To the customers; thank you for everything. It’s been a crazy eight years and it warms my heart to have served you all.