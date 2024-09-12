Trainline: Travel app's sales rise as impact of UK strike action eases
The company said competition between rail firms was heating up across Europe .
Trainline generated £2bn in net ticket sales from UK consumers over the six months to August, 15 per cent higher than the prior year.
UK revenues - the amount of income that Trainline generates from ticket sales and other services like advertising - jumped 17 per cent to £106m year-on-year.
Trainline gathers coach and rail journeys from hundreds of operators around the world, with most people booking through its app.
The business makes money from earning commission and booking fees on ticket sales, as well as cash from advertising and services like travel insurance.
Trainline said e-ticketing now represents just over half of all ticket sales.
It also benefited from there being fewer strikes organised between March and August - six, compared with 11 last year,
Total ticket sales jumped 14% to £3 billion over the first half.
This was driven by Spain and Italy where there is strong competition among rival operators, but dragged down by France and Germany , including the impact of travel disruption during the Paris Olympics.
Chief executive Jody Ford said: "Competition between rail carriers is growing across Europe and as the aggregator of choice we deliver the value and convenience customers want.”