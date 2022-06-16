Tributes as Sir Roger Marsh steps down as Leeds LEP chair after nine years

Sir Roger, knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2021 for services to business, economy, and the community across North and in West Yorkshire, has been Chair of the LEP since 2013.

During his tenure he has led the organisation through a period of significant transformation, including securing the country’s largest ever Local Growth Deal with Government. This £1 billion-plus agreement is being used to help transform the region’s economy by improving transport networks, building more housing, and supporting businesses to grow and develop.

Sir Roger was also instrumental in agreeing the West Yorkshire devolution deal and in bringing Channel 4’s new National HQ and news centre to Leeds. He is also Chair of the Trust which operates the Piece Hall in Halifax and has played a major role in promoting the Grade 1 listed building nationally and internationally.

Sir Roger Marsh

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “I want to thank Sir Roger for his tireless commitment to promoting and developing our region and for everything he has helped achieve, to make West Yorkshire a better place to live, work and be in business.

“As he steps down from as Chair the LEP, we can look back on the huge contribution he’s made, over many years, to businesses and communities across West Yorkshire, the wider Leeds City Region, and the North.”

Sir Roger said: “I feel proud and privileged to have chaired the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Board. As a team, we have improved the performance of our region’s economy and given West Yorkshire a confidence to face the future.

“Our economy has developed so that, pre-pandemic, we became a net contributor to the exchequer, and we will be again, and I am proud of the work we have done as a Board to support this.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has served alongside me on the LEP Board for their friendship and fellowship. There is still work to be done but I believe the future is bright for West Yorkshire and the North.”

Mark Roberts, founder of Beer Hawk, will serve as interim chair of the LEP Board.