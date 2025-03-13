true Sheffield: Giant student accomodation building to open in city later this year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new accommodation, built on the site of a former BMW car garage on Broad Lane, will offer 494 beds for students from the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University and is being operated by provider true student.

At 28 storeys high, true Sheffield will be one of the tallest buildings in the city, second only to St Paul’s Tower. The building will include an outdoor sky lounge and terrace on its 26th floor.

A spokesperson for true student said: “Designed to provide the best student living experience, the development features a mix of shared ensuite apartment style bedrooms and studio rooms, as well as a sprawling amenities space that includes dedicated study zones, social areas and festival zones for events and easy socialising.

Construction work is taking place on the building

"Another standout feature of the development is its professional standard gym, which stretches across 225 square metres and offers state of the art equipment for students to focus on their health and wellbeing.

"Alongside the 440 jobs created through contractors, the project also employs 190 people daily, contributing to Sheffield’s economy and workforce.

“As part of its commitment to integrating within the local student community, Aztec, the main contractor has also partnered with Sheffield College to offer a T-level industry placement.

"This structured placement goes beyond traditional work experience, allowing students to put the theory they have learned into practice, whilst also trying their hand at various job roles within the business.”

Ben Morley, managing director of true student, said: “We see every new development as an opportunity to contribute positively to the local area.

"Not just by providing exceptional student accommodation, but by also creating jobs, supporting businesses and forging meaningful community connections.

“Sheffield has an incredible student culture, and we want to enhance that by offering a space where students feel supported, engaged and inspired.

"Whether it's through the thoughtfully designed communal areas, the events we organise or the local partnerships we develop, our goal is to help students settle into their new city and thrive during their university experience.”

Mr Morley added: “Moving to university is a major life milestone, and we’re dedicated to making that transition as smooth as possible.

"By offering top-tier facilities, a strong sense of community and real connections to the city, we want to ensure the students that stay with us have the best possible experience in Sheffield.”