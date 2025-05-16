UK is lagging behind on equipping workers with skills for fast-changing world: Rashmi Dubé

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent analysis from the CBI suggests that 90 per cent of the UK workforce will need to reskill by 2030, at an estimated cost of £130 billion. There is an urgency to challenge.

Despite government initiatives like the National Skills Fund and Lifetime Skills Guarantee, the pace of change remains woefully inadequate. The reality is stark: whilst our international competitors forge ahead with comprehensive national strategies, UK’s approach remains piecemeal and underfunded (impacting the regions more).

Consider the international landscape: Germany’s dual vocational training system seamlessly integrates classroom learning with workplace apprenticeships, producing technically proficient graduates who transition effortlessly into manufacturing and engineering roles.

Rashmi Dubé shares her expert insight. Photo by Steve Kraitt

Singapore’s Skills Future Credit scheme provides citizens with direct funding for approved courses, creating a culture of continuous learning. South Korea invests 7.6 per cent of GDP in education compared to the UK’s 5.5 per cent, whilst China produces eight times more STEM graduates annually than Britain despite having only twenty times the population.

Our traditional education system, with its emphasis on academic qualifications and university pathways, appears increasingly misaligned with tomorrow’s labour market requirements. The fetishisation of degrees has created a dangerous skills mismatch, with graduates often entering the workforce lacking the practical capabilities employers desperately seek.

"We’ve created a system that produces excellent historians but insufficient data scientists,” notes Dame Sharon White, former Ofcom chief. “The question isn’t whether our education system is good – it’s whether it’s fit for purpose in a digitally-driven economy.”

What’s needed is nothing short of radical reform. Technical education must be elevated to equal standing with academic routes, with greater emphasis on apprenticeships and industry placements. The current T-Level rollout represents a step in the right direction, but uptake remains sluggish and employer engagement inconsistent.

Moreover, we must reimagine lifelong learning. The antiquated notion that education ends at 21 is dangerously obsolete. Employers must invest substantially more in continuous professional development, whilst government should consider tax incentives for firms demonstrating commitment to workforce reskilling.

Complicating matters further is the contentious debate around technology access for younger generations. The recent restrictions on smartphone and social media use for under-16s in schools have polarised opinion across the political spectrum.

Advocates argue these measures will improve attention spans and mental wellbeing whilst reducing distractions, potentially creating more focused learners. Early evidence suggests modest improvements in academic performance in schools implementing strict device policies. This of course is not to say we should not be integrating technology meaningfully into education.

The balanced approach likely lies somewhere between unfettered access and draconian restrictions. Digital literacy should be embedded within the curriculum rather than outsourced to social platforms themselves.

Perhaps most concerning is UK’s widening skills divide. Access to quality reskilling opportunities remains profoundly unequal, with those most vulnerable to technological disruption often least able to access transformative learning.

There is an opportunity to address this imbalance through targeted investment in skills infrastructure across historically underserved regions. Without such intervention, we risk entrenching existing inequalities as technological change accelerates.

The stakes could scarcely be higher in today’s hyper-competitive global marketplace.

Nations that successfully navigate this transition will secure prosperity for generations; those that falter face economic stagnation and social upheaval.