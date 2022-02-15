Rapidly expanding Skipton pet care venture Assisi Pet Care completes first European acquisition in Poland

Peter Mangion said; “We are delighted to have brought Maced into Assisi, a transaction which significantly grows our European market share, and which also gives us greater control of our supply chain whilst adding significant new product development expertise to our group."

The pet care venture has bought the Polish pet treats manufacturer, Maced Sp. z o.o., for an undisclosed sum, from Resource Partners, a Warsaw based private equity firm.

Maced, which is a long-established manufacturer of natural meat-based dog treats to the European market, is headquartered in Poznan and has manufacturing facilities in Polanow and Gardno.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company produces and markets products under its own brands and also manufactures for customers across Europe. It has a turnover in excess of £20 million and employs more than 200 people.

The transaction marks the third acquisition in the 16 months since the establishment of the Skipton-headquartered Assisi Pet Care, which is a joint venture between Yorkshire-based entrepreneur, Peter Mangion, and Harwood Capital Partners of London. Assisi acquired Hollings Ltd, in October 2020 as the first step in its expansion plans.

In March 2021, it acquired family-owned Town & Country Petfoods Ltd, based in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, which markets an extensive range of dog and cat foods and treats, primarily under the HiLife brand.

Established in 1974 by the Parkinson family, Town & Country had a 26-strong team at the time of the deal.

Speaking at the time, Tony Parkinson, Town & Country’s managing director, said: “As a family, we are very pleased that our brand and our Melton Mowbray team will be playing such a pivotal role in Assisi’s exciting and ambitious plans.”

This latest acquisition brings Assisi’s revenue to just under £60 million and expands its operations into the fast-growing Polish and German pet markets, in addition to its existing UK activities.

Peter Mangion said; “We are delighted to have brought Maced into Assisi, a transaction which significantly grows our European market share, and which also gives us greater control of our supply chain whilst adding significant new product development expertise to our group.

He added: “We are particularly pleased that Tomasz Macionga, the long-standing CEO of Maced, will remain with the business, along with his excellent management team. I am grateful to Harwood Capital which, as partners in the Assisi business, is providing support as we continue to deliver on our buy-and-build strategy in the exciting European pet care market.”

The advisers to Assisi on the deal included Kaira Clarehugh and Jonathan Simms (corporate) and Andrea Unwin, Phil Dine and Francesca See (banking) of Clarion in Leeds who provided legal advice.

The company was also supported by Alvarez and Marsal, CIL. Debt funding was provided by Crescent Capital.

Mr Simms added: “It’s great to see Assisi continuing to realise its ambitious growth strategy.