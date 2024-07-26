The forum has been held in Leeds over the past three years at the Royal Armouries, and generated £21m of local economic activity in 2024, according to analysis by Arup.

It is believed that the event, which brought together over 13,000 official attendees in 2024, has now generated £38.5m since it launched in 2022.

Infopro Digital said the acquisition will “strengthen its position as a leading international business-to-business trade show and event provider in the construction, built environment and public sector verticals”.

The company behind UKREiiF has announced that it has been acquired by business information services firm Infopro Digital.

The firm’s portfolio also includes SIMI, a French trade show that attracts 26,000 attendees.

Founder and executive chairman of Infopro Digital, Christophe Czajka, said: “UKREiiF has become a key event for the real estate, property and infrastructure communities in a short time.

“We admired how it achieved this by offering relevant content, high-quality networking and a great delegate experience. We also recognise the huge efforts it made to support equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Infopro Digital operates five offices with more than 450 staff in the UK, and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

It also runs a number of brands in the UK, including risk management firm Risk.net, automotive firm Hayes and construction sector business to business firm Barbour ABI.

The announcement sees Keith and Amanda Griffiths, the founders of Built Environment Networking Ltd leave the business.

Mr Grifiths said of the acquisition: “Infopro Digital is the ideal partner to continue the development of UKREiiF, ensuring that the values and quality of UKREiiF are preserved.

“I’m confident that under their stewardship UKREiiF will reach new heights and continue to serve our community with excellence.”

Nathan Spencer has been promoted to managing director and will head up the UKREiiF business unit within the Infopro Digital portfolio.

He added: “We have a long serving team who’ve worked on UKREiiF, all of whom have been instrumental in creating, delivering and growing UKREiiF to what it is today – and we cannot wait to kickstart the next phase of our journey alongside Infopro Digital.”

Built Environment Networking Ltd announced in 2023 that the business had moved to an employee ownership model.

The report from Arup on 2024’s UKREiiF also found that 33 per cent of people attending the forum are now visiting Leeds more frequently between each event “due to the event”.

Speaking after the event, Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “Thousands of business and political leaders have flocked to West Yorkshire for this event over the past three years – and they’re returning because they recognise that our region’s best days lie ahead of us.