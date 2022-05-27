Urbaser Ltd, a Cheltenham based environmental services company and UK subsidiary of the Urbaser Group, has acquired Biowise Ltd a resource management service provider based in Yorkshire.

Urbaser Ltd provides municipal, waste treatment, and recovery services to residents throughout the UK, focusing its operations on conserving resources and carbon reduction.

A spokesman said: "The acquisition supports Urbaser Ltd’s growth strategy to expand its portfolio of waste treatment and commercial services solutions within the region, building on the acquisition of five waste management contracts from Amey and J&B Recycling Ltd during 2021."

Founded by the Landau family, Hull-based Biowise is a recycling and waste management firm with more than 50-years’ experience within the industry.

Delivering services across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Cheshire, Biowise operates three organic waste treatment facilities.

Javier Peiro, Managing Director of Urbaser Ltd, said: “We are delighted to announce the integration of Biowise into the Urbaser Group as another important step along the path of growth and example of our continued ambition to expand the range of services we offer to our local authority and commercial customers across the country. We are committed to ensuring that Biowise continues to deliver the exemplary level of service established by the Biowise team over the many years of operation.

“The collection and treatment of organic waste is a critical element of the United Kingdom’s overall waste management strategy. Through the delivery of the organic waste treatment and Total Waste Management services, Urbaser Ltd is pleased to be able to provide additional support to maximise recycling within the UK.”

The senior management team at Wastewise will remain within the business, including Bob Wilkes as Managing Director, who joined the company in 2017.

Mr Wilkes added: “We are very excited to be joining Urbaser and supporting the group in its ambitious growth strategy within the UK.

“Biowise is very fortunate to have found a company which possesses the same values in respect of the provision of innovative and environmentally responsible solutions across the waste management sector.”

Commenting on the sale of his company to Urbaser, James Landau added: “It was extremely important to me to find the right organisation to take the business forward and I have every confidence that Urbaser will nurture and build upon Biowise’s existing relationships with its various local authority and commercial customers to take the company to the next level.