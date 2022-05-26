Zandra Moore, CEO and co-founder of Leeds-based Panintelligence, joins Government task force

Zandra Moore, the CEO and co-founder of Leeds-based Panintelligence, has joined the The ‘Taskforce on Women-Led High-Growth Enterprises’, which will support female entrepreneurs.

Ms Moore has transformed Panintelligence into one of the UK’s fastest growing technology companies since she became CEO in 2018.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zandra Moore, the CEO and co-founder of Leeds-based Panintelligence, has joined the The ‘Taskforce on Women-Led High-Growth Enterprises’, which will support female entrepreneurs.

Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, has launched the new body, which is chaired by Anne Boden, CEO and founder of Starling Bank.

In a statement, the Government said: “Launching today, the taskforce will use its convening power to influence high growth investors, the wider business community, and to raise the aspirations of the next generation of female entrepreneurs, especially looking to encourage women based outside of the capital.

“Only one in three UK entrepreneurs is a woman - a gender gap equivalent to 1.1 million missing businesses, and male-led SMEs are five times more likely to scale up to £1 million turnover than female-led SMEs.”

Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, said: “This country can only grasp its full potential by ensuring everyone, regardless of their background or where they live, has the opportunity to succeed.

“We want women to be at the heart of the recovery effort, and we’ll do that by helping more women start a business, by getting them into higher paid work, by focusing on skills.”

Anne Boden, CEO and founder of Starling Bank said: “More women than ever are starting new businesses and many of them are scaling-up their companies. The taskforce aims to give women entrepreneurs the tools to take their businesses to the next level: access to finance and growth capital, technology adoption and leadership skills.

“The taskforce’s work will provide a blueprint for all entrepreneurs to follow.”