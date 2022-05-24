Established in 2008, Fabrication Crafts supports local artists by providing creative and retail space. It has supported more than 50 creative small businesses since launching in Coney Street.

It has been looking for a new home after revealing its current lease was coming to an end this month.

A spokesman said: “Helmsley has stepped in, with Fabrication moving from its current home to unused space, formerly occupied by River Island, within 19 Coney Street.”

Bookbinder Linette Withers and jeweller Tori Foster with the keys to 19 Coney Street

Helmsley acquired the 50,000 sq ft 19 Coney Street retail unit, currently occupied by Next and Monsoon, last month.

The acquisition, from NFU Mutual, is the latest in a series made by Helmsley on Coney Street.

Alexia Swift-Cookson, head of asset management at Helmsley Group, said: “As a well-established York-based business, Helmsley is passionate about supporting local organisations and helping the city to prosper.

“We are fully committed to bringing a new lease of life to York’s riverfront and redeveloping Coney Street as a high-quality commercial destination. We’re delighted to have supported Fabrication Crafts through this letting, ensuring it can continue to make a positive impact in the area.