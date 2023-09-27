International insurance broker W Denis has received planning consent to extend its city centre headquarters and add a roof terrace.

The firm purchased No. 8 St Paul’s Street in Leeds earlier this year in a deal negotiated by Carter Towler.

W Denis, which employs more than 100 people in Leeds, Manchester, the Midlands, London and Europe, plans to extend the total floor space of the 20,000 sq ft, six-storey property by approximately 30 per cent and add a roof terrace.

Richard Fraser, Carter Towler director, said: “They have exciting and extensive plans to redevelop the property and create a flagship head office facility for their growing business.

“Their plans include recladding the building, replacing all windows, completely stripping out all interiors and refitting to provide extremely high-quality modern offices with all the very best facilities such as meeting rooms, break out areas, gymnasium, showers and changing areas, coffee lounge and roof terrace. Incorporating all the latest communications and energy saving technology, this will be one of the most prestigious head offices in the city.”