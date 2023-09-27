All Sections
W Denis wins planning approval to create flagship HQ with roof terrace in Leeds

International insurance broker W Denis has received planning consent to extend its city centre headquarters and add a roof terrace.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST

The firm purchased No. 8 St Paul’s Street in Leeds earlier this year in a deal negotiated by Carter Towler.

W Denis, which employs more than 100 people in Leeds, Manchester, the Midlands, London and Europe, plans to extend the total floor space of the 20,000 sq ft, six-storey property by approximately 30 per cent and add a roof terrace.

Richard Fraser, Carter Towler director, said: “They have exciting and extensive plans to redevelop the property and create a flagship head office facility for their growing business.

International insurance broker W Denis has received planning consent to remodel 8 St Paul’s Street in Leeds city centre.

“Their plans include recladding the building, replacing all windows, completely stripping out all interiors and refitting to provide extremely high-quality modern offices with all the very best facilities such as meeting rooms, break out areas, gymnasium, showers and changing areas, coffee lounge and roof terrace. Incorporating all the latest communications and energy saving technology, this will be one of the most prestigious head offices in the city.”

Simon Thew, W Denis managing director, added: “We are now ready to create the kind of head office facility that will fully support our staff and our future growth.”

