Walker Foster announced as England Business Awards Finalist

Yorkshire legal firm Walker Foster has been nominated for an England Business Award.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal experts have been selected as finalists in the Yorkshire Regional Final for 2025. The awards will take place Sunday 20th July, The Queens Hotel, Leeds. Voting for the awards will continue up to two days before the awards on the 18th July at midnight.

There are four-to-five businesses selected from each region for a number of factors but with a focus on customer support. The final awards are judged by a mixture of public vote and mystery shoppers who inform the awards about their experiences with the nominated businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1919, Walker Foster is a full-service law firm operating across the Yorkshire region with offices in Skipton, Barnoldswick, Silsden, Settle, Ilkley, Northallerton and Harrogate.

Maxine Heppenstall Managing Director of Walker Foster

Maxine Heppenstall, Managing Director at Walker Foster, said: “This year Walker Foster has really grown as a business, recently launching the WF Trust Corporation Limited as well as this year’s work with Dementia Forward.”

“This nomination is the culmination of all the hard work that the team has been doing over the last year. We are proud to be a Yorkshire business and to win this award would mean a great deal to us. We are excited for the 20th July and cannot wait to see everyone there.”