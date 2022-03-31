WANdisco signs follow-on agreement worth $1.2m with major global communications company

The customer is one of the largest global service suppliers of Internet of Things applications, WANdisco said.
Earlier this month, WANdisco announced that the customer will use WANdisco’s LiveData Migrator and LiveData Migrator for Azure products to migrate the Smart Meter data it collects from an on-premise Hadoop cluster to multiple cloud providers.
David Richards, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco said: “To announce such a significant follow-on deal with a global telecom firm, not even ten days after unveiling the first anchor agreement with them, speaks to the true scale of the opportunity WANdisco is targeting. Every company, everywhere has data challenges to overcome – and pioneering approaches by major global firms, like this one, are only the beginning in the expansive IoT landscape.
"The strengths of our LiveData Migrator and LiveData Migrator for Azure solutions are what convince customers to partner with us on such huge, critical IoT migrations. Our commit-to-consume revenue model is what allows us to ensure that our revenues follow the steady increase in data volumes being handled by our solutions in a world where IoT use cases are growing just as fast as the data flows that underpin them. And this has led us to doing business worth over $2.6m in Q1 with this customer.”