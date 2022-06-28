The contract, which has a value of $11.6m, has been signed with a top ten global communications company. The terms of the contract provide that 50% of the $11.6M will be paid in advance. The customer is one of the world’s largest suppliers of Internet of Things applications.

David Richards, CEO and Co-founder of WANdisco said: “This $11.6m order is the third successive agreement we have signed with this customer and represents our largest ever contract to date. We remain incredibly excited about the opportunity in IoT to both expand on these sticky customer relationships and support new customers facing data challenges."

