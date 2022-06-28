WANdisco signs record $11.6m contract with a top ten global communications company

WANdisco, the data activation platform, has signed its largest ever contract as it continues to increase its market share.

By Greg Wright
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:03 am

The contract, which has a value of $11.6m, has been signed with a top ten global communications company. The terms of the contract provide that 50% of the $11.6M will be paid in advance. The customer is one of the world’s largest suppliers of Internet of Things applications.

David Richards, CEO and Co-founder of WANdisco said: “This $11.6m order is the third successive agreement we have signed with this customer and represents our largest ever contract to date. We remain incredibly excited about the opportunity in IoT to both expand on these sticky customer relationships and support new customers facing data challenges."

"The general availability of our product and its unique capability in moving data seamlessly, at scale to the cloud, gives us confidence that we will win more critical IoT migration contracts and take market share.”

