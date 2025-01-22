We Do Cheesecakes: A sweet success story supported by UKSE

Scunthorpe-based business We Do Cheesecakes is delighting dessert lovers with its artisan baked cheesecakes and ambitious growth plans.

Established in August 2024, the venture has quickly become a local favourite. Founders Anum and Usman Siddiqui, a husband-and-wife duo, blend a passion for baking and entrepreneurship to fill a gap in North Lincolnshire’s dessert market.

The idea for We Do Cheesecakes was born when the pair noticed the lack of quality baked cheesecakes in their area. Months of perfecting recipes in their home kitchen, combined with encouragement from friends and family, led to the launch of their venture. The duo hasn’t looked back since, attending local markets and food festivals, where their cheesecakes often sell out.

To support the launch of the business, the pair applied for the UKSE Kickstart grant – a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, as well as providing support for start-ups – which helped with key start-up costs, including business cards, leaflets, insurance, and equipment.The business also received support through North Lincolnshire Council's Start-Up Academy, where they received one-on-one assistance from our specialist start-up advisor to help develop their business plan.

L-R Pete Newton (UKSE), Anum Siddiqu and Usman Siddiqui (We Do Cheesecakes), Abdi Farah (Invest in North Lincolnshire).

Reflecting on their successful start, Anum Siddiqui said: “Launching We Do Cheesecakes has been an incredible journey, and the response from our community has been beyond our expectations.

“The support we’ve received, including the grant from UKSE, has been invaluable in helping us turn our passion into reality.

“We’re excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to share our love for cheesecakes wider!”

Pete Newton, Regional Executive at UKSE, praised the duo’s entrepreneurial spirit:"We Do Cheesecakes is a fantastic example of turning passion into a thriving business.

“It’s wonderful to see the impact our funding has had, and we look forward to watching the business grow and achieve its ambitions."

Abdi Farah, Economic Growth Specialist, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “North Lincolnshire Council is proud to support new businesses through our Start-Up Academy, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“We’re committed to helping local entrepreneurs thrive and grow. If you're thinking about starting a business, visit our website to book an appointment and learn about the support we offer.”