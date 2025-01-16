Community leaders have spoken of their dismay at the proposed closure of Wensleydale Creamery’s Kirkby Malzeard plant.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Saputo Dairy UK (SDUK) has confirmed it is planning to shut the facility and move its cheese packing operations to Nuneaton in Warwickshire, in a move which puts around 80 jobs at risk.

The closure would bring to an end more than 100 years of cheese production in the North Yorkshire village near Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said in a statement: “SDUK is consulting with employees at its product packing facility in Kirkby Malzeard regarding the proposal to relocate most of the cheese packing operations to our existing facility in Nuneaton, where we have recently completed a major investment.

A cheese iron with Wensleydale cheese

“If this proposal goes ahead, the facility in Kirkby Malzeard will be closed and new roles will be created in Nuneaton. At this stage, no decisions have been made and employee consultation on this proposal will begin shortly.”

The company said it remained committed to making cheese at Wensleydale Creamery’s main plant at Hawes in Wensleydale.

It added: “Both the Wensleydale Creamery and our on-site visitor centre will continue to operate as usual. This proposal has no impact on our supplying farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Proposals that have the potential to impact employees are never considered lightly. We believe that relocating this operation is right for the long-term future of the business as we maintain our efforts to pursue further efficiencies, reduce costs and manufacture products of the highest quality.

“SDUK will ensure the support of all employees who may be affected by these proposed changes.”

North Yorkshire councillor for the village, Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, described the news as a “terrible blow” for the residents of the village.

She added: “There are two issues of concern for me; what are the reasons for the decisions and could anything be done to save the jobs? Also, if the dairy does close, what does the future hold for the site, what’s likely to be its next use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon, said he was “deeply concerned” by the news of the potential closure.

He added: “Closure of the site would be a significant blow to the local community, affecting not only the employees and their families but also the broader local economy. The dairy industry has been a key part of Kirkby Malzeard’s heritage for nearly a century, and its closure would break this historic link, damaging a proud local tradition and economic stability.

“I am ready to work with all stakeholders to find a viable solution that supports the local community and honours the longstanding tradition of dairy products made in Kirkby Malzeard.”

Councillor Pippa Manson, chair of Kirkby Malzeard, Laverton and Dallowgill Parish Council, said it was concerning news for the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It sounds like it’s a fait accompli. I’m sure the community will be very concerned for themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours who may work there. It’s a big employer and will have an impact on the village shop and pub.”

“We will have it on the agenda for the parish council meeting at the end of the month to discuss the implications on the local community.”

Canadian food group Saputo bought Wensleydale Dairy Products in a £23m deal in 2021. The purchase included the cheesemaker’s two sites in Hawes and Kirkby Malzeard, which employ around 210 in total.

Cheese making has taken place in Kirkby Malzeard since the early 20th century when a group of local farmers opened a dairy to produce cheese, butter and milk. The business was taken over by the Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes in 1953, with a new plant opening in the village in 1965.