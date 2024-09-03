Independent tea company, Bird & Blend Tea Co., is set to open a new store in Sheffield city centre.

On Friday (Sept 6), Bird & Blend Tea Co. is set to open its 20th retail store on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cross Burgess Street, in Sheffield, following recent openings in Canterbury and Newcastle.

Creating at least six new jobs, the Sheffield shop will showcase its range of teas, and the largest Matcha tea range that can be found in the UK, via its bespoke Tea Wall display, alongside a range of tea tools and utensils and its takeaway tea bar.

The company’s tea flavours include Birthday Cake, MojiTEA and Chocolate Digestives, alongside firm favourites like Builders Breakfast Brew and Earl Grey Crème.

The Sheffield team will also host live free Matcha tea demos, offer a tea matching service, showcase new flavour combinations, run mixology masterclasses, events and more.

Mike Turner, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Bird & Blend Tea Co., said: “Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Alongside the fast growth of the digital side of our business, we’re proudly continuing to invest in local high streets too.

“As a brand we seek out locations where we believe we align, the regeneration in Sheffield City Centre is remarkable and we wanted to be a part of that.

“We see our stores as not just retail spaces, but as community hubs where customers can come to make connections with one another and our team, and enjoy interacting with our teas.

“For us, there will always be a place for magical in-person experiences and we’re delighted to be arriving in Sheffield.”

This is the latest addition to Heart of the City – the major city centre regeneration scheme led by Sheffield City Council and its Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry.

Cllr Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bird & Blend to Sheffield. It’s a company that has a strong reputation for attractive, quirky stores and will create a perfect fit for the rustic corner unit in Laycock House.

“It’s fantastic to see so many brilliant businesses choosing to open their stores within our Heart of the City development.