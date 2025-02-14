Wesley Hall, Whitby: Former chapel to become bar with live music despite objections

A former Whitby town centre chapel will be converted into a bar and café with live music after plans were approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The Helmsley Brewing Company’s plan to turn Wesley Hall on Church Street, Whitby into a licensed premises with live music performances has been given the go-ahead despite public objections.

The premises is set to have opening hours from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Sunday and can serve alcohol from midday to 11pm after agreeing “a license in principle”.

The bar will also serve food alongside live music performances and occasional film screenings.

Wesley Hall, Whitby. Google Maps

However, following eight objections from members of the public, the council refused permission for the bar to use its outdoor area for seating.

Letters from residents “noted that not only would the increase in users of the building cause harmful levels of noise, the proposal has not submitted proof-sounding measures”.

Officers ruled that the outdoor areas could not be used for “drinking, eating, smoking, other forms of congregation or other uses and activity at any time”.

Additionally, the internal mezzanine at the first-floor level and roof space will also not be accessible to patrons and users of the site.

The former chapel, which is located in the town’s conservation area, has an “ornate frontage comprising two large, stained windows in arched brick frames, and a central arched stone formation”.

According to a council report, the conversion would not result in internal or external alteration of the building.

As such, officers said the scheme would “not result in adverse harm on the setting of nearby listed buildings, and would conserve the character of the conservation area”.

