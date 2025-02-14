West Yorkshire developer celebrates emerging talent on National Apprenticeship Week

To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February), David Wilson Homes has highlighted the skills and training available in its apprenticeship roles to develop talent across West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A current apprentice at David Wilson Homes is 26-year-old Bethany Padget, who is developing her skills in carpentry at the housebuilder’s Centurion Meadows development in Burley in Wharfedale.

When asked about her role, Bethany said: “From when I was looking into apprenticeships, David Wilson Homes stood out as being extremely well-organised, the staff were very welcoming, and I was able to speak with some apprentices already on the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really like the balance of the apprenticeship. I work each day on site, and then will do a block at college. This allows me to work with some great people and get hands-on experience, I’m always learning and it really doesn’t feel like a job.

B&DWYW - SGB-18834 - Apprentice carpenter, Bethany Padget

“I will definitely be looking to complete the next level of the apprenticeship, and in the future I’d love to look towards site management!”

National Apprenticeship Week is a celebration of apprenticeships across England and is a time to recognise and applaud apprentices across the country.

Now in its 18th year, National Apprenticeship Week has brought together apprenticeship supporters from across the country with MPs, ambassadors, apprentices, training providers and top employers involved in recognising the value and importance of apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All David Wilson Homes’ apprenticeship programmes are well structured and tailored to individual needs. Apprentices receive encouragement, support and guidance to help them develop, giving the skills and qualifications for a successful career.

B&DWYW - SGB-18920 - Bethany out on site

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The construction industry is continuing to grow and this is an exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to join a market leading company.