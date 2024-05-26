West Yorkshire manufacturing and engineering firms urged to enter young employees into awards

As well as recognising the successes and achievements of younger people within the industry, the awards will also aim to showcase the diversity of careers available in a sector which is currently undergoing a continued skills crisis and shortfall of new talent.

Organisers have described the awards as one of the “highlights” of the Leeds Manufacturing Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations for the awards are now open and close Friday, 31 May, with an awards ceremony taking place at the Rose Bowl, Leeds Beckett University, next month.

The Leeds Manufacturing Festival Next Gen Awards 2022, held at Sound Leisure in Leeds. The award winners, front row from the left, Eleanor McGuire, Adam Benn and Louis Audain, with the other nominees. Photo by Simon Dewhurst.

Adam Tipper, whose Next Gen Makers organisation delivers a nationally recognised quality assurance programme for engineering apprenticeships and is sponsoring the Apprentice of the Year category, said: “Apprentices are the lifeblood of manufacturing and engineering firms and this award is a real celebration of excellence and of the industry as a fantastic career choice for ambitious young people.

“Resources such as our Engineering Apprenticeships: Excellent Employers online careers platform are helping students to identify the best firms for apprenticeships and really empowering both young people and the industry to achieve great things.”

This year’s award categories are for Apprentice of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Future Manufacturing Leader and Employer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also feature a special award for Manufacturing Ambassador this year, which will be presented to an individual who has done “something exceptional” in order to raise the profile of the industry.

Sponsor of the Rising Star award, Leeds City College’s head of engineering, Mitch Scott, said: “We work as a team with employers to ensure they are equipped to nurture and develop young people starting out in their careers and enable them to develop their full potential.

"These awards, and especially the Rising Star category, are an important recognition of the fantastic young people who bring vital energy and innovation to the sector.”

The Employer of the Year category is aimed at a business that has “excelled” in attracting and supporting talented young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The category is sponsored by engineering and manufacturing recruiter, E3 Recruitment.

Associate director, Matthew Booth said: “Attracting talented young people and enabling them to thrive and contribute great things to a business is very much down to the employers.

"We’re really pleased to be sponsoring this category which recognises the huge effort and focus that the very best employers put into developing their young trainees and employees, offering job satisfaction and great careers.”

Entry forms for the Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards can be found on the festival website and entries must be received by 31 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony will take place on 13 June, compered by The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, Greg Wright.