Whitby art gallery and café could be converted to residential housing if plans given green light

An art gallery and café in the town centre of Whitby could be converted into a residential property if plans are approved by the council.

David Reece has proposed a change of use of The Art Cafe Contemporary Gallery at 42A Flowergate, Whitby, into a private residential flat.

No external changes have been proposed to the Grade II Listed property which has a “high profile presence along Flowergate”, a historic street running downhill from Pannett Park to Golden Lion Bank, terminating at the Swing Bridge.

The applicant said: “We are requesting the change of use from that of a retail shop and café to a private dwelling for ourselves.

42a Flowergate, Whitby. Courtesy Of Applicant.

“We very much want to address the balance away from more and more holiday lets and to promote the town as a place to live and become net contributors to a local, more sustainable economy.”

Submitted plans state that “very minimal” internal changes would “not impinge” on the listed status of the building, including the removal of three “minor partition walls” that separate the kitchen, bathroom, and handwashing facilities.

“The owners are keen to maintain the historic features of the frontage and no works are planned that would in any way compromise this.”

Documents state: “There will be no visible or invisible change as far as the street view is concerned and the minimal work planned will only be in rear section of the property which was completely rebuilt in the 1970s.”

If the plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council, a second-floor kitchen would be stripped out and turned into an artist’s studio, while the gallery spaces on that floor would become bedrooms.

The current first-floor gallery space would become a lounge and dining area.