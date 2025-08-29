Whitby: Part of Victorian building could be turned into new gym

Part of a Victorian building in Whitby’s town centre could be converted into a gym if plans are approved by the council.

​

The lower ground-floor of the Church House Centre, in Flowergate in Whitby, could become a gym as part of plans submitted by Mike Smith of Untitled Properties Ltd.

​

Church House, Flowergate, Whitby. Google Maps

The proposed change of use would provide a further community use to promote health and wellbeing in the community, in addition to services already provided by the community centre.

​

Membership of the gym would be capped at around 150 members, and measures would be put in place to minimise potential disruption from noise and vibrations.

​

Last year, the same applicant proposed converting the vacant office space to provide specialist respite care for vulnerable people.

​

However, the plans to provide assisted living/respite/emergency accommodation to vulnerable local user groups were scrapped following more than a dozen objections from residents.

​

The gym would be a community-centred facility to help locals improve fitness and mental and physical well-being.

​

It would also create new employment opportunities, including staff roles for supervision, training, and maintenance, the plans state.

​

At peak times, no more than 15–20 members are expected to be present and “most visits will be short in duration from 30–60 minutes, further reducing parking and congestion pressure”.

​

Documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council state that sessions will primarily be pre-booked through an online system.

​

No external alterations have been proposed to the Victorian building, although bicycle storage would be provided, while gym users arriving by car would be directed to use a nearby short-stay car park.

​

The gym’s proposed opening hours would be from 7am – 10pm on weekdays, 8am – 6pm on Saturdays, and 9am – 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

​

“We are committed to minimising any potential noise impact on neighbours and have included the following controls, including rubberised floors, a strict ‘no dropping weights’ policy displayed and enforced by staff, and music limited to a background level only,” the applicant said.

​