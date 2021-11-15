Why bus operator First York has teamed with York Gin to offer free hot drinks

York Gin and First York have joined forces to bring Christmas cheer to passengers heading into the city centre.

Passengers taking a bus into town in the run-up to Christmas will be offered a free gin when they arrive.

Beginning on November 18, people who buy a First York Day ticket on the bus will get a voucher to exchange for a free drink at one of six bars in the city centre.

The choice of York Gin hot cocktails includes First York Gin Hot Chocolate & Orange, First York Gin Mulled Bramble and First York Gin Roman Hot Toddy.

A selection of hot mocktails will also be available.

Adam Cook, sales manager at York Gin, said: “York is one of the most Christmassy cities in the UK, and now we’re making it even more Christmassy.

“There’s definitely something about having a warm boozy drink as you do your Christmas shopping - and we’d like to say a big thank you to First York for spreading so much Christmas cheer.”

This latest activity builds on a partnership between the bus operator and York Gin, which started in the summer.

Ross Johnstone, commercial manager of First York, said: “We’re delighted to continue our work with York Gin and support for local independent businesses.

"This is all about helping residents and visitors enjoy the atmosphere of York when they come to go shopping and socialising throughout the festive season.

“This is guaranteed to give every one of our customers a warm welcome when they travel with us.

"We look forward to bringing plenty of people into the city and encouraging those who might normally use their car to leave it at home and try the bus network.

"But if they do have to drive, the Park & Ride provides opportunities to park for free and complete a journey into the city with non-alcoholic cocktails to join in the fun.”

The offer coincides with the city’s St Nicholas Fair which runs from November 18 to December 23.

York Gin commissioned local artist Elliott Harrison to design a map to show the location of six venues.

The six venues are:

- Two pop-up bars in St Sampson’s Square: Herbie's Treehouse and The Barn

- The Judge's Lodging on Lendal, with its very own York Gin Winter Wonderland

- Kennedy’s on Little Stonegate

- The York Gin horsebox on Blake Street near the Visit York office, and a York Gin pop-up bar at the Coppergate Centre near the Jorvik Viking Centre

