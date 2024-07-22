Why employers must plan now for the big upgrade to workers’ rights: Emma Whiting

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The key areas of reform:

Employment status

Labour views the categories of employee, worker and self-employed as confusing. To tackle this, it is proposed that workers and employees would have the same rights – including protection against unfair dismissal, sick pay, holiday pay – effectively a levelling up of rights for those categorised as workers.

Emma Whiting, a partner at Torque Law, said employers should expect the National Minimum Wage (NMW) rate to increase relatively quickly. She also urged employers to review and upgrade their current recruitment practices to make them as robust as possible. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire).

Employers should audit their existing workforce and budget now for enhanced rights. Have a clear strategy as to whether to continue to engage temps and other workers on different contracts to other employees, or whether to level up in readiness for this change.

Zero-hour contracts

Zero-hour contracts will still be permitted but exploitative arrangements will be banned. Employers will have to give reasonable notice of changes to working times and shifts and, where shifts are cancelled, will be expected to pay compensation.

Employers who use zero-hours contracts need to consider how and when to use them effectively and introduce policies and procedures to clarify their implementation.

Pay

Expect the National Minimum Wage to increase relatively quickly – October or earlier. I anticipate a single adult rate and the headline rate to increase from the current level of £11.44 an hour. Labour wants a “genuine living wage” so we could see rises similar to the London Real Living Wage at £13.15/hour and for the rest of the UK £12/hour. It’s sensible to consider which staff are at or near the minimum rates and budget for wage increases in the short to medium term.

Work-life balance

The rules will grant all flexible working requests unless not reasonably feasible. Labour is also proposing to introduce a right to disconnect – with the idea that staff will be able to switch off and stay motivated. Inspiration will be taken from Ireland and Belgium where similar rules exist.

There are clear recruitment and retention benefits from meaningful flexibility and a sustainable work-life balance and I’d encourage employers to take a creative approach to both.

Dismissals

The most radical change is the right for all workers, irrespective of length of service, to claim unfair dismissal. This will involve removing the current two-year qualifying period, meaning any new hire can pursue a complaint of unfair dismissal if their employment is ended, even in their probation. Labour has said employers can still use probationary periods to assess an employee’s suitability. However what, if any, additional flexibility will be available to employers to dismiss someone during their probationary period remains to be seen.

I’d recommend a six-monthprobationary period as standard and the introduction of specific probationary policies and training for line managers.

I’d also urge employers to review and upgrade their current recruitment practices to make them as robust as possible.