The Leeds-based business has chosen Malta as it is a global iGaming hotspot. Several of its clients in the sector are already located there including Evolution Gaming, Merkur Sportwetten, PressEnter and Hero Gaming.

Clear Edge says revenues from its iGaming division have grown almost 170 per cent over the last three years.

There are more than 300 iGaming companies located in the country employing over 8,000 professionals, according to KPMG Malta.

Directors at Leeds-based Clear Edge Tom Fox and Terry Batty.

The sector contributes in excess of ten per cent of Malta’s overall gross domestic product (GDP).

Clear Edge’s iGaming division is focused on placing candidates into both business-to-business providers and business-to-consumer operators. The company’s Malta office is in the Savoy Gardens in the town of Gżira which is close to many iGaming companies. Clear Edge has two consultants operating in Malta, Luke Imeson and Dan Bowler, who are supported by director and head of iGaming, Terry Batty.

Mr Batty said: “The success of our iGaming division has exceeded expectations. The opening of our Malta office demonstrates our commitment to further supporting our clients and candidates in the country and is a key part of our continued growth strategy.

“We are already on the lookout for more consultants to join Luke and Dan in our Malta office and are confident about expanding the scope and reach of our operations now that we are open for business.”

Clear Edge was founded in 2011 and employs 25 people. In addition to iGaming, it also operates in the consumer goods and technology sectors.