Many local authorities are impacted by increasing socio-economic inequality, particularly amongst young people, and this is an issue that has only worsened since the pandemic.

The shortage of technical education opportunities for young people, and the rising levels of those not in education, employment or training, means that the need for employers to step up and support the next generation has never been greater.

However, this cannot be achieved successfully without sustained public and private sector collaboration.

Stephanie Burras shares her expert insight

Leeds is a city that is defined by its commitment to youth engagement, which is testament to the efforts of both the city c ouncil and the many corporate organisations who are passionate about delivering inclusive growth.

The council has long been at the forefront of initiatives that prioritise young people, such as its Child Friendly City designation in 2012, exemplifying its commitment to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to thrive.

When I founded what was known as Leeds Ahead back in 2004, ESG (an organisation’s environmental, social and governance standards) was not the subject of much discussions in boardrooms.

Nonetheless, we were fortunate to enjoy vital early support from both the public and private sector, through Leeds City Council and many employers in the city, amongst whom Pinsent Masons remains Ahead Partnership’s longest standing partner.

ESG is now a key consideration for businesses across every sector and is increasingly at the heart of our partnerships with employers and responsible for driving the growth and impact of our business.

Whilst our 50-strong team now operates nationwide, engaging young people from Glasgow to Portsmouth, Leeds continues to be our base and the testbed for much of our innovation.

Over the last 20 years, just about every secondary school, FE college and university has been involved in our work and over 125,000 young people have benefited from our projects.

The employers that get involved - including Walker Morris, KPMG, Sulzer, MEPC, Arcadis and all the West Yorkshire bus operators to name a few, recognize that by engaging with young people early on in the education system, they have a better chance not just of improving social mobility and inclusivity, but also of bridging the skills gap and strengthening the future talent pipeline.

When I reflect on some of the factors that have enabled our success, I am struck by how many of these are linked to the city of Leeds and the kind of place that it is.

Leeds is a city that embodies care for others and our team has the privilege of seeing this day in, day out, as working people invest time in our projects to help the younger generation find their way forwards.

Crucially, this is not a city where businesses wait around for others before they commit to action themselves and they have been happy to work together to pool their reso urces and aggregate i mpact.

Than ks to their investment in our p rojects a nd programmes, and the support of many other partners who have supported our work, including the Yorkshire Post itself, tens of thousands of young people in Leeds have accessed support, advice and opportunity from employers at pivotal moments of their educational journeys.

Employers have seen and will continue to see this investment pay back in spades.

As we expand our reach across the UK, our work in Leeds provides a powerful template for other cities to follow.

Our two decades of experience demonstrate how the right partnerships, resources and sense of collective purpose can come together and provide a reason to be optimistic about the future of the city and the part that young people will be playing within it.