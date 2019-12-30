Why North Yorkshire sausage firm HECK is to triple its vegan range in 2020

Bedale-based HECK! Food is to triple its range of vegan products to account for 30 per cent of the business next year.

With more than 100,000 people having signed up to Veganuary - a promise to eat a plant-based diet for the entire month - HECK! is looking to launch new products in cater for the growing market.

The new HECK! range.

The Yorkshire firm is Britain’s fastest growing and only independent family and friends business and is launching two completely new vegan offerings in Sainsburys and Asda including a vegan frankfurter and an “Ultimate” vegan burger.

HECK! vegan is expected to be worth over £10 million, with much of this growth will be from the frozen sector. HECK! Vegan is already stocked in Asda, Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsburys, Boots and Ocado.

“2020 will see us doing to the vegan aisle what we have done in pork and chicken, where we are now dominating with over 25,000 stores across the country” explains co-founder of HECK! Jamie Keeble, the brains behind the vegan drive.

“Because of global meat prices, we predict that nearly all our sales will be vegan in the future. We are very much the David to the vegan big boys, so we are really delighted that the UK supermarkets are working with us. We are the fastest growing UK produced vegan brand, with no nasties and made by real people in our vegan factory, not men in white coats.

Vegan range launched earlier this year.

"So much investment has gone into “silicon valley” based fake meats, but our tasty plant based offering has really struck a chord and we are picking up new listings every month. The great bonus about our vegan range is the taste and convenience and you can really have any of our sausages or burgers for breakfast lunch and tea!”

The Heck vegan frank will be made of mushroom, carrot, beetroot and a natural hint of smoke, available from January 2 in over 250 Sainsbury’s stores.

Meanwhile the HECK! Ultimate Vegan Burger is launching into Asda on January 7, alongside the HECK! Vegan Breakfast sausage. The ingredients include beetroot, mushroom, sunflower seeds, natural smoke and a kick of Red Chilli.

In September, HECK! launched a frozen vegan range for the first time for Holland Barratt into 600 stores, which has been extremely successful. HECK! will also be launching a frozen range into Asda and Tesco in 2020. The company has invested £600,000 in new freezing equipment to produce the range at its dedicated vegan facility.

Boris Johnson visiting the HECK factory during his Tory leadership bid.

In addition to Holland and Barratt, Heck vegan is now stocked in all supermarkets, including Amazon, in over 100 stores in Australia, in Holland and is exporting to the Middle and Far East. 2020 will see launches in Germany come on board and the company and have started to talking to companies in Canada, US and Far East.