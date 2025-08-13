Why we’re standing firm on diversity as a Yorkshire business

In recent months, companies globally have withdrawn or diluted their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies under pressures of cost, confusion or misguided political backlash.

At PJ Staffing, we believe that doing so now would be not just ethically wrong, it would be damaging to business.

The events we serve, from the Ebor Festival at York Races to Reading Festival, and other major UK venues, draw people from every walk of life. Our staff should do the same.

Why the figures matter.

PJ Staffing team members at York Races

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, about 14.6% of the population identifies as non-white. In York itself, the non-white population is growing: 3.8% identify as Asian, 0.7% as Black, and 1.8% as Mixed, with White residents comprising 92.8% (Office for National Statistics).

Even in historically less diverse areas like North Yorkshire, the ‘non-White British’ population has risen to around 7%—nearly 50,000 people (Community First Yorkshire).

In the City of York, 17.1% of its 202,821 residents report having a disability (York City Council.) And approximately 5.6% of the population publicly identifies as being part of the LGBTQ community in York (Office for National Statistics.)

These are not niche figures; they represent real communities from which we recruit, and a strong reminder that embracing diversity is reflective of the region we serve.

Making good business sense.

Our commitment has been acknowledged with recent awards for staffing excellence and leadership. Yet while they’re much appreciated, the real achievement is seeing colleagues from different ages, backgrounds and cultures thrive, whether cleaning stands, pouring pints or managing teams. Our inclusive approach enhances creativity, teamwork and customer connection. And it’s been proven that teams in the top quartile for diversity are 39% more likely to financially outperform (Vogue Business).

Pulling back on DEI now would be a backward step for the events sector, an area built on unity and shared experience. Instead, we’re strengthening policy, extending outreach into new communities, and ensuring that our recruitment remains open, welcoming and robust.