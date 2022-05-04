Work starts on new pathology laboratory at St James’s Hospital, Leeds to meet demand for specialist care

The new multi-million-pound pathology building, which is being delivered by the main contractor, BAM Construction, will support hospitals across the region to improve diagnostics for patients and help to meet the growing regional demand for specialist treatment and care.

In February the laboratory, which will also serve hospitals in West Yorkshire and Harrogate, was approved by the Department of Health and Social Care, which allowed construction work to start in April.

The new building is expected to be operational in the autumn of 2023 and will allow the trust to incorporate pathology services currently housed in the Old Medical School at LGI as well as some of those delivered from St James’s University Hospital.

Triton Construction has secured a critical contract to deliver full below ground infrastructure works for a new state of the art pathology laboratory at St James’s Hospital, Leeds.

Triton moved on site last month to start works in providing serviceable underground routes from the existing Gledhow building to the new laboratory. The route will house high voltage power cables and pneumatic ducts that will send samples from one building to another.

Paul Clarkson, Managing Director at Triton Construction, said, “This is a specialist project for which we are highly experienced to deliver. We are also installing robust traffic management measures during the course of the project due to high footfall and vehicle movements.”

Mike Bacon, Programme Director for the Building the Leeds Way Programme – which also includes the construction of new adults’ and children’s hospitals at Leeds General Infirmary – said: “The works are a critical infrastructure element for preparing the site for the new pathology laboratory.

“Seeing the contractors moving onto the site to start works for the building of the new laboratory at St James’s Hospital is a real boost for everyone and the beginning of exciting times in the development of healthcare for Leeds and the wider region.”.