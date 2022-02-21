WSP moves hundreds of staff to Leeds city centre to support growth plans

The firm, which employs 400 staff across offices in Leeds and Doncaster, intends to move its Leeds employees into 19,000 sq ft of space in 3 Wellington Place during the second quarter of this year, on a 10-year lease.

The move from White Rose Office Park, on the outskirts of the city, comes as WSP embarks on a 'significant' recruitment drive in 2022, to support clients including Leeds City Council, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

A spokesman for WSP said that the two office spaces can accommodate a similar number of employees but the new office will allow the business to use its space more efficiently in a post-pandemic working environment, allowing staff to fully embrace flexible working practices.

No.3 Wellington Place in Leeds

The firm said the new office space at Wellington Place will act as a blueprint for WSP’s new ‘workplace of the future’ standards, focusing on employee wellbeing, collaboration and sustainability.

3 Wellington Place has an environmental BREEAM Excellent rating as well as electric vehicles charging points, bicycle stations and quicker access to public transport, particularly Leeds Station.

Mathieu du Plooy, chief operating officer, UK & South Africa at WSP, said: “People are the beating heart of any business and it’s so important to provide spaces which enable great team relationships, increase collaboration and ultimately enhance people’s experience.

“At WSP, we’re excited to see our workplaces being thriving hubs once more – where collaboration is easy and development a priority – and 3 Wellington Place in Leeds will help us achieve that.”

Matthew Wherry, head of corporate real estate at WSP UK, said: “Our new office in Leeds city centre will provide access to fantastic amenities for our people and an exciting hub to support WSP’s future growth in the region.

“Our focus on employee wellbeing played a major role in selecting Wellington Place as our new Yorkshire base, with the broad range of community initiatives available to us.”

The deal for WSP was advised on by global property consultancy Knight Frank, whilst Savills acted on behalf of MEPC.

Paul Pavia, head of development at MEPC Wellington Place, said: “WSP is a leading name in its field, and we’re honoured that it has chosen Wellington Place as its new Leeds base. Its reasons for locating to Wellington Place are a testament to the strong sustainability credentials and community feel at the development, as well as the range of initiatives and events that the team put on for our occupiers.”

Richard Clark, partner at Knight Frank Leeds, who advised WSP, added: “It’s been a pleasure to work with WSP to secure a city centre office space that suits its needs, whilst offering a sustainable solution for its business.

“WSP is moving into one of the finest office buildings in the city.