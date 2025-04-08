York Birds of Prey Centre: Popular North Yorkshire visitor attraction could relocate to purpose-built premises

A popular North Yorkshire visitor attraction could relocate to purpose-built premises.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Birds of Prey Centre (YBPC) has submitted a planning application to build a new facility at Woodbine Farm in Easingwold.

The family-run business currently operates from the walled garden at the Burn Hall Hotel in Huby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents submitted with the plans reveal that the company’s lease ends in June this year and it will not be staying due to a rent increase.

The location of the proposed birds of prey centre. Image submitted with plans.

Instead, owners Andrew and Claire Fawcett, who run the attraction with five members of staff and 15 volunteers, want to relocate to a new purpose-built centre.

An application to change the use of land from agricultural to business use has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

The plans include the construction of timber aviaries, a reception building and cafe, conservation room and toilet block with car parking, access and landscaping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicants say the Woodbine Farm site would be the third different location for the business in its 14-year lifespan and is an opportunity for a permanent, long-term home.

The papers add: “Whereas the impending relocation represents a short-term threat to the centre and during its busiest time of the year, it also offers a long-term opportunity to secure the longevity of the business.

“The proposal is to move to a purpose-built facility on a suitable site that can be secured on a flexible lease arrangement and this is the context in which the application is brought forward.”

According to the documents, the timing for the application is critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lease for YBPC’s current premises in Huby is due to expire this summer and the new facilities will need to be in place prior to relocating the birds of prey.

“Otherwise, the zoo license for the business will not be renewed, the birds would need to be rehoused and there is a risk that the enterprise will be forced to close.

“As a popular tourist attraction and educational resource to the surrounding community, this would be a significant loss to the local area.”

A previous application for the relocation was submitted in January this year but was withdrawn following comments from planners about the potential visual impact of the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new application has been submitted with a revised masterplan for the site, as well as a landscape and visual assessment.

The applicants say the new masterplan takes on officer advice regarding the layout of the proposed structures and the need to make use of existing natural features.

The centre, which attracts up to 20,000 visitors per year, accommodates more than 100 birds from 45 different species.