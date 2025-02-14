York City and Leeds Tykes' shirt sponsor announces partnership with rugby mental health charity

Titan Wealth Holdings, the wealth management group that is shirt sponsor of York City and Leeds Tykes, has announced a new partnership with rugby mental health charity LooseHeadz.

Following on from the success of Titan Wealth’s shirt sponsorship of the charity at November’s Dubai 7s tournament, a longer-term agreement has been finalised.

LooseHeadz works to improve mental health and wellbeing in rugby and aims to place a mental health lead at every rugby club around the world.

Since its foundation in 2017, the charity has provided support for 1,000 clubs in 20 countries and is a charity partner of the British and Irish Lions.

Jo Plinston, Titan Wealth, joins LooseHeadz as they spread their message at the Dubai 7s tournament in November 2024

Last month, LooseHeadz launched its New Chapter; a first-of-its-kind three-step plan for tackling mental health, which includes support from global business and technology transformation partner, Capgemini, and leading mental health treatment provider, Onebright.

Through its lead sponsorship of Great Britain Rugby Sevens, Titan Wealth already has a strong affiliation with rugby and was keen to give something back by partnering with LooseHeadz.

The wealth management group will raise funds through events and initiatives and create opportunities for LooseHeadz to visit Titan’s sponsored rugby clubs – which include Leeds Tykes RUFC, Harrogate RFC and North Bristol RFC – to talk about the mental health support the charity offers.

The two will also collaborate on fundraising dinners and events, with a charity dinner on 22nd May 2025 already scheduled in Jersey, where colleagues from Ravenscroft, part of the Titan Wealth Group, will be in attendance.

Jo Plinston, Titan Wealth, and Rob Shotton, LooseHeadz, showcase the Titan Wealth-sponsored LooseHeadz shirt at the Dubai 7s tournament in November 2024

Jo Plinston, head of partnerships and events at Titan Wealth, said: “I first heard about LooseHeadz whilst working at the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and its work is very close to my heart.

“Having played rugby for nine years, I’ve seen what teams do for each other in terms of support. For some it is a vital lifeline, but people aren’t necessarily equipped to help.

“LooseHeadz offers access to toolkits and resources that can be used in and outside of the rugby club, in the workplace or any areas of life.

“It is great that we can introduce it to our rugby clubs and our communities.”

LooseHeadz co-founder Rob Shotton added: “LooseHeadz is delighted to announce this new partnership with Titan Wealth. From day one, its passion for helping to support the rugby community has shone through, and we’re incredibly excited for the firm to join us on our journey supporting the roll out of our new three step plan; Connect, Deliver, Support.